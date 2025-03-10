Boubacar Kouyate News: Three block in defeat

Kouyate recorded two tackles (two won), three clearances and two interceptions in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus Lille. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 78th minute.

Kouyate led the Montpellier defensive effort Saturday with three blocks as his side were narrowly defeated 1-0 by Lille. The central defender has recorded at least one block in each of his last three Ligue 1 appearances (three starts), playing the full 90 minutes in each of those starting appearances. A knee injury has limited Kouyate to just nine appearances (six starts) in Ligue 1 this season.