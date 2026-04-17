Boubacar Traore Injury: Another game out
Traore (undisclosed) is still not an option for his club, according to manager Benoit Tavenot.
Traore is set to miss some more time heading into Sunday's outing, as the midfielder is still dealing with an undisclosed injury. This marks a fourth match out as they continue without a regular starter, starting in the past nine games he has been an option for before the injury.
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