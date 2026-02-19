Boubacar Traore Injury: Option against PSG

Traore (knee) is an option for Saturday's clash against PSG after resuming full team training this week, coach Benoit Tavenot said in the press conference.

Traore missed the last two matches with a knee issue but was back in full team training this week and is in the mix for Saturday's showdown against PSG. That is a major boost for the Grenats, as he is a locked-in starter in the engine room and a key piece for maintaining balance and control against the Parisians.