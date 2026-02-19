Boubacar Traore headshot

Boubacar Traore Injury: Option against PSG

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 19, 2026

Traore (knee) is an option for Saturday's clash against PSG after resuming full team training this week, coach Benoit Tavenot said in the press conference.

Traore missed the last two matches with a knee issue but was back in full team training this week and is in the mix for Saturday's showdown against PSG. That is a major boost for the Grenats, as he is a locked-in starter in the engine room and a key piece for maintaining balance and control against the Parisians.

Boubacar Traore
Metz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boubacar Traore See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boubacar Traore See More
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 30, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 Season
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
July 30, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 8, 2024
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
SOC
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
May 7, 2024
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
SOC
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14
Author Image
Adam Zdroik
November 29, 2023