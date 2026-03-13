Boubacar Traore headshot

Boubacar Traore Injury: Out until after break

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 13, 2026

Traore (undisclosed) will be out until after the March international break, according to Angelo Salemi of SportsRL.

Traore has been a regular starter for Metz all season long, as he's been part of the XI in all but three of his 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season. That said, he holds a defensive-minded role in midfield, so the fantasy impact of his absence won't be very high.

Boubacar Traore
Metz
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