Boubacar Traore Injury: Out until after break
Traore (undisclosed) will be out until after the March international break, according to Angelo Salemi of SportsRL.
Traore has been a regular starter for Metz all season long, as he's been part of the XI in all but three of his 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season. That said, he holds a defensive-minded role in midfield, so the fantasy impact of his absence won't be very high.
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