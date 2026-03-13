Boubacar Traore Injury: Out until after break

Traore (undisclosed) will be out until after the March international break, according to Angelo Salemi of SportsRL.

Traore has been a regular starter for Metz all season long, as he's been part of the XI in all but three of his 19 Ligue 1 appearances this season. That said, he holds a defensive-minded role in midfield, so the fantasy impact of his absence won't be very high.