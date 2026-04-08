Boubacar Traore headshot

Boubacar Traore Injury: Remains doubtful Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 8, 2026

Traore (undisclosed) remains a doubt for Friday's clash against Marseille, according to coach Benoit Tavenot, per Angelo Salemi of Republicain Lorrain.

Traore has missed the last three games while dealing with an injury, and although he has been ramping things back up in training, his status for Friday remains very much up in the air. The midfielder is part of a growing list of question marks for Metz heading into the weekend, with the coaching staff set to evaluate the squad before locking in any decisions. Traore has been a locked-in starter for the Grenats when healthy, and if he is ruled out again, Jessy Deminguet is in line to take on a bigger workload in the engine room.

Boubacar Traore
Metz
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