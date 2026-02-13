Boubacar Traore headshot

Boubacar Traore Injury: Suffers knee injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 13, 2026

Traore suffered a knee injury and is ruled out for Sunday's clash against Auxerre, coach Benoit Tavenot said in the press conference, according to Angelo Salemi from the Republicain Lorrain.

Traore is sidelined with a knee injury and remains unavailable for the Grenats for the time being. The midfielder is expected to spend a stretch on the sidelines until he is fully cleared, creating a window of opportunity for others to step up in the middle of the park. Jessy Deminguet is in line to lock down a starting role against AJA, while Gauthier Hein could also regain his spot in the starting XI after recently giving up the captain's armband.

Boubacar Traore
Metz
