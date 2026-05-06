Boubacar Traore News: Back fit and available
Traore (undisclosed) has fully recovered from his injury and is available for selection moving forward, according to Le Republicain Lorrain.
Traore had been sidelined for seven consecutive matches with an undisclosed issue, making his return a welcome boost for Metz heading into the final fixtures of their Ligue 1 season. The midfielder had been a regular starter before going down, featuring in nine consecutive matches prior to the injury, and should push to regain his starting role as the club pushes through the final stretch of the campaign, although they are already relegated to the second division.
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