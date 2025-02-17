Boubacar Traore News: Back in squad

Traore (knee) was back in the squad for Sunday's loss against Liverpool, returning from a month-long absence.

There hasn't been a ton of updates on Traore since he returned to training last month following knee surgery, but it looks like he's healthy again. While he appeared in 24 matches last season, it's unclear what kind of role he'll have the rest of the current campaign, as Marshall Munetsi expects to find more time, while Traore may not be a Vitor Pereira guy.