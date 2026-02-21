Boubacar Traore News: Starting during return
Traore (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain.
Traore is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against PSG after recovering from a knee issue that sidelined him for the last two matches. His return is a major boost for Metz, as he is a locked-in starter in midfield and a crucial piece in maintaining balance, having made 13 starts across 16 appearances this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boubacar Traore See More
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 SeasonJuly 30, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Rankings: Top 400 for the 2024/25 SeasonJuly 30, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 8, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantasy Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 37May 7, 2024
-
Fantasy Premier League Rankings
Fantrax Premier League Player Rankings: Gameweek 14November 29, 2023
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boubacar Traore See More