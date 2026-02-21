Boubacar Traore headshot

Boubacar Traore News: Starting during return

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 21, 2026

Traore (knee) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Paris Saint-Germain.

Traore is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against PSG after recovering from a knee issue that sidelined him for the last two matches. His return is a major boost for Metz, as he is a locked-in starter in midfield and a crucial piece in maintaining balance, having made 13 starts across 16 appearances this season.

Boubacar Traore
Metz
