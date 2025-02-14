Boulaye Dia Injury: Fit for Napoli tilt

Dia (ankle) was able to train fully Friday and will be an option Saturday, Tuttomercatoweb reported.

Dia avoided long-term problems after tweaking his ankle last week but might cede the starting job to either Pedro or Fisayo Dele-Bashiru since he didn't practice much throughout the week. He has notched five shots (two on target), six chances created and one cross (one accurate) in his last five showings, with no goal contributions.