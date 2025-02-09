Boulaye Dia Injury: Leaves Monza match early

Dia had one shot (zero on target) and one key pass in 35 minutes before exiting Sunday's game versus Monza due to a lower leg injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Dia got off to a decent start but couldn't continue after getting roughed up in a tackle. He previously missed a few weeks due to an ankle injury. He'll be examined before Saturday's home game versus Napoli. Pedro replaced him in this one, but Tijjani Noslin and Fisayo Dele-Bashire can also handle the role.