Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Boulaye Dia headshot

Boulaye Dia Injury: Leaves Monza match early

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 9, 2025

Dia had one shot (zero on target) and one key pass in 35 minutes before exiting Sunday's game versus Monza due to a lower leg injury, La Gazzetta dello Sport relayed.

Dia got off to a decent start but couldn't continue after getting roughed up in a tackle. He previously missed a few weeks due to an ankle injury. He'll be examined before Saturday's home game versus Napoli. Pedro replaced him in this one, but Tijjani Noslin and Fisayo Dele-Bashire can also handle the role.

Boulaye Dia
Lazio
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now