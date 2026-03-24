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Boulaye Dia News: Delivers one assist off bench

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2026

Dia assisted once to go with one shot (zero on goal) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 win over Bologna.

Dia came off the bench in the 62nd minute of Sunday's 2-0 win over Bologna, playing a key role in the attacking build up and providing an assist for Kenneth Taylor with a well timed pass in transition late in the match. The forward was heavily involved after coming on, linking up effectively with his teammates while recording two key passes and one shot. The Senegalese is enduring a difficult season, having started the campaign as a regular but now seeing more minutes off the bench in 2026, with one goal and one assist in 19 appearances this season.

Boulaye Dia
Lazio
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