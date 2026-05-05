Boulaye Dia News: Dishes out helper versus Cremonese

Dia assisted once to go with one chance created and one clearance in nine minutes in Monday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.

Dia didn't play a lot, but combined with Tijjani Noslin ahead of the game-winning goal, recording his second assist in the campaign. He's also competing with Daniel Maldini and Mattia Zaccagni in multiple roles. He has started twice in the last five fixtures, tallying three key passes, one interception and two clearances.