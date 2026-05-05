Boulaye Dia News: Dishes out helper versus Cremonese
Dia assisted once to go with one chance created and one clearance in nine minutes in Monday's 2-1 win over Cremonese.
Dia didn't play a lot, but combined with Tijjani Noslin ahead of the game-winning goal, recording his second assist in the campaign. He's also competing with Daniel Maldini and Mattia Zaccagni in multiple roles. He has started twice in the last five fixtures, tallying three key passes, one interception and two clearances.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boulaye Dia See More
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Sunday, Dec. 4December 3, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings DFS Soccer: World Cup Picks for Friday, Nov. 25November 24, 2022
-
World Cup
World Cup Best Bets: Picks and Predictions for Monday, Nov. 21 - Can USA Get 3 Points?November 19, 2022
-
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer
DraftKings Fantasy Soccer: Tuesday UCL PicksFebruary 21, 2022
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Boulaye Dia See More