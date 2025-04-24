Boulaye Dia News: Doubles lead with clinical shot
Dia scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-0 victory against Genoa.
Dia extended Lazio's lead to 2-0 in the 65th minute in Wednesday's victory over Genoa, finishing off a precise through ball from Nicolo Rovella between the defense. The goal was his eighth in Serie A this season but also his second goal in the last two games across all competitions. He will look to continue that streak on Monday against Parma.
