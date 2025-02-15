Boulaye Dia News: Scores against Napoli

Dia (ankle) scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and four passes in 16 minutes in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Napoli.

Dia was hobbling at times, but the injury didn't stop him from contributing and finding the target with a lefty daisy-cutter in the final minutes. He hadn't found the target in five matches. He has posted six shots (three on target), six key passes and one cross (one accurate) in his last five appearances. He could play as a no.9 if Taty Castellanos (thigh) is forced to miss time.