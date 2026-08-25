Boulaye Dia News: Sets up goal on Monday
Dia assisted once to go with zero corners and four chances created in Monday's 1-0 victory versus Bologna. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 34th minute.
Dia set up the only goal of the game for Davide Frattesi in the 59th minute. Dia created four chances in the game despite only registering 24 touches. He has now recorded three assists in his last 10 Serie A appearances.
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