Boulaye Dia News: Sinks Empoli

Dia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one tackle (zero won) and drew one foul in Sunday's 1-0 win against Empoli.

Dia opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, escaping a defender in the box on a cross by Elseid Hysaj and finishing with aplomb in front of the goalie. It's his third goal in the last four matches. He's up to nine in Serie A play this season. He has taken at least a shot in five straight appearances, totaling eight (six on target) and adding two chances created, one tackle and two interceptions.