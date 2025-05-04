Boulaye Dia News: Sinks Empoli
Dia scored one goal to go with one shot (one on target) and one tackle (zero won) and drew one foul in Sunday's 1-0 win against Empoli.
Dia opened the scoring in the first minute of the game, escaping a defender in the box on a cross by Elseid Hysaj and finishing with aplomb in front of the goalie. It's his third goal in the last four matches. He's up to nine in Serie A play this season. He has taken at least a shot in five straight appearances, totaling eight (six on target) and adding two chances created, one tackle and two interceptions.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now