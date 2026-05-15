Bouna Sarr Injury: Carries doubtful tag

Sarr (Achilles) is doubtful for Sunday's game against Nice, according to Angelo Salemi of RL Sports.

The fact that Sarr is carrying a doubtful tag suggests the wing-back, who has proven to be able to play on both flanks with ease, might not suit up in the final game of the campaign. If that ends up being the case, Sarr would end the 2025-26 Ligue 1 campaign with nine starts out of 11 appearances, tallying 18 tackles, 17 clearances and 28 crosses, as well as eight chances created.