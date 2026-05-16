Bouna Sarr News: Option for season finale
Sarr (Achilles) is in contention for Sunday's season finale against Nice, the club posted.
Sarr had been carrying a doubtful tag heading into the weekend after managing Achilles discomfort, making his availability a positive update than initially anticipated. The versatile wing-back has made 11 Ligue 1 appearances this season (nine starts), contributing 18 tackles, 17 clearances, 28 crosses and eight chances created, and could add to those numbers in the last game for the Grenats.
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