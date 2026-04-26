Bouna Sarr News: Struggles in service

Sarr registered one shot (zero on goal) and five crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-4 draw versus Le Havre.

Sarr couldn't put in a single accurate cross, which likely cost him the chance at an assist in this high-scoring affair. The defender will likely be involved offensively against Monaco, but he'll need to be more efficient to take advantage of a side which has conceded 47 goals in Ligue 1 play this season.