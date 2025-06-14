Menu
Brad Guzan headshot

Brad Guzan News: Allows four in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on June 14, 2025

Guzan registered two saves and allowed four goals in Thursday's 4-0 defeat against New York City FC.

Guzan had a night to forget Thursday, allowing four goals during the loss to NYCFC. He's conceded 12 goals in the last six appearances, making 22 saves while failing to keep a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Columbus for the next game on Wednesday' who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.

Brad Guzan
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
