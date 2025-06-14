Brad Guzan News: Allows four in loss

Guzan registered two saves and allowed four goals in Thursday's 4-0 defeat against New York City FC.

Guzan had a night to forget Thursday, allowing four goals during the loss to NYCFC. He's conceded 12 goals in the last six appearances, making 22 saves while failing to keep a clean sheet in that span. The keeper will travel to Columbus for the next game on Wednesday' who have scored eight goals in the last five contests.