Brad Guzan News: Allows one against Dallas

Guzan registered one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-1 draw against FC Dallas.

Guzan wouldn't have to do much Saturday despite his one goal allowed, making only one save while facing two shots on target. This is four straight games without a clean sheet, with one in seven appearances this campaign. He will look to see his second in their next contest against the Revs, as they have only scored three goals in six outings this season.