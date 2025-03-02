Fantasy Soccer
Brad Guzan headshot

Brad Guzan News: Allows two against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 2, 2025

Guzan recorded three saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 loss versus Charlotte FC.

Guzan had a rough day and was left out to dry by his teammates a few times, allowing two goals while making three saves in the loss. He has now allowed two goals in both matches to open the season, with eight saves during that span. He will look for his first when facing the New York Red Bulls on Saturday.

Brad Guzan
Atlanta United
