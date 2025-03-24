Fantasy Soccer
Brad Guzan headshot

Brad Guzan News: Allows two against Cincy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 24, 2025

Guzan registered four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus FC Cincinnati.

Guzan made four saves Saturday but couldn't stop Cincinnati from coring altogether, conceding two goals in the draw. This does mark his second straight game without a clean sheet, with only one in five appearances this season. He will look for his second when facing NYCFC on Saturday.

Brad Guzan
Atlanta United
