Brad Guzan News: Back as expected
Guzan (face) is in the starting lineup in Wednesday's matchup versus Chicago Fire.
Guzan will look to produce against the league's fourth-ranked offense after missing just one game due to the issue. The experienced keeper is averaging 3.7 saves and 1.9 goals conceded per contest this season. His inclusion in the initial squad means that Jayden Hibbert is back among the substitutes for the midweek clash.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now