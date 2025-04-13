Brad Guzan News: Concedes one against New England

Guzan made six saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 loss versus New England Revolution.

Guzan did his best to keep a clean sheet Saturday with six saves but lost his chance early, conceding a goal in the 36th minute. This makes it five straight games without a clean sheet for the keeper, remaining at one this season. He will look to see one in their next contest against Philadelphia on April 19, hoping to help fuel a turnaround for the club.