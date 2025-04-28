Brad Guzan News: Concedes three against Orlando

Guzan had three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat versus Orlando City SC.

Guzan was once again a victim in net, as he allowed three goals for a second straight outing, at least making three saves after only one last match. This makes it seven straight games since his last clean sheet, with one in 10 appearances this season. He has now allowed three goals in three of the seven matches during that spell, although he hasn't received much help from his defense.