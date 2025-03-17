Brad Guzan News: Concedes two against Miami
Guzan made six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Inter Miami CF.
Guzan registered six saves as he continues to see some of his better performances against Miami but still allowed two goals in the loss. This comes after a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at one in four appearances this season. He will have a tough time seeing another in their next outing when facing Cincinnati on March 22.
