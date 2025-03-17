Fantasy Soccer
Brad Guzan headshot

Brad Guzan News: Concedes two against Miami

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 17, 2025

Guzan made six saves and allowed two goals in Sunday's 2-1 loss against Inter Miami CF.

Guzan registered six saves as he continues to see some of his better performances against Miami but still allowed two goals in the loss. This comes after a clean sheet in his last outing, remaining at one in four appearances this season. He will have a tough time seeing another in their next outing when facing Cincinnati on March 22.

Brad Guzan
Atlanta United
