Brad Guzan News: Rough day against Charlotte

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on July 21, 2025

Guzan made one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Charlotte FC.

Guzan struggled against Charlotte on Saturday, unable to stop them on multiple occasions after allowing three goals in only four shots on target. This is two straight appearances since his last clean sheet, with only two on the campaign. HE will now look ahead to Saturday's match against Seattle for his next, although that is always a tough call with Atlanta's form.

Brad Guzan
Atlanta United
More Stats & News
