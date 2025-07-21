Brad Guzan News: Rough day against Charlotte
Guzan made one save and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Charlotte FC.
Guzan struggled against Charlotte on Saturday, unable to stop them on multiple occasions after allowing three goals in only four shots on target. This is two straight appearances since his last clean sheet, with only two on the campaign. HE will now look ahead to Saturday's match against Seattle for his next, although that is always a tough call with Atlanta's form.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now