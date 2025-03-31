Brad Guzan News: Sees three go

Guzan had four saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 4-3 victory over New York City FC. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 94th minute.

Guzan managed to make four goals while allowing three goals during the win against NYCFC. He's allowed seven goals in the last three games, having had a clean sheet against the Red Bulls. The keeper will face off with FC Dallas on Saturday, who have scored seven goals in the last five contests.