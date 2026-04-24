Brad Stuver News: 11 saves despite conceding five

Stuver registered 11 saves and allowed five goals in Wednesday's 5-1 loss to San Jose Earthquakes.

Stuver conceded five as Austin suffered a heavy 5-1 defeat to the San Jose Earthquakes. The keeper has kept two clean sheets this season, but has conceded 12 goals in the last four games. His 11 saves are the most in any game this season, having made 30 saves in the last four games.