Stuver wasn't very fortunate here as he got beaten in the first shot he faced. In the 37th minute, he had a teammate in front of him making it very difficult to see Shaq Moore's finish going through for the opening goal of the match. The goalkeeper couldn't accumulate enough saves to make up for it from a fantasy perspective but still made a huge stop during the closing minutes of the game to allow his team to escape with at least one point. With 20 saves and six goals conceded over his last five starts, Stuver isn't keeping clean sheets as he did at the start of the campaign but remains one of the league's most reliable picks at his position.