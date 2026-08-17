Brad Stuver headshot

Brad Stuver News: Concedes in each half

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Stuver allowed two goals while making four saves during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Dallas.

Stuver allowed a goal in each half including the game winning goal in the 73rd minute. The keeper has allowed six goals while combining for 12 saves over his last three starts. Austin head to Seattle for a mid week clash Wednesday.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
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