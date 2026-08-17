Brad Stuver News: Concedes in each half
Stuver allowed two goals while making four saves during Sunday's 2-1 loss to Dallas.
Stuver allowed a goal in each half including the game winning goal in the 73rd minute. The keeper has allowed six goals while combining for 12 saves over his last three starts. Austin head to Seattle for a mid week clash Wednesday.
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