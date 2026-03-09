Brad Stuver News: Concedes three
Stuver recorded eight saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Charlotte FC.
Stuver managed eight saves, but still conceded thrice. He has now recorded 12 saves in three appearances and managed one clean sheet. Next, he takes on Real Salt Lake, who have netted five times in three games.
