Brad Stuver News: Concedes three

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Stuver recorded eight saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-1 loss against Charlotte FC.

Stuver managed eight saves, but still conceded thrice. He has now recorded 12 saves in three appearances and managed one clean sheet. Next, he takes on Real Salt Lake, who have netted five times in three games.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
