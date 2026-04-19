Brad Stuver News: Concedes three
Stuver made eight saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Toronto FC.
Stuver recorded eight saves but still conceded thrice. He has now accumulated 20 saves across the last four games and conceded seven in that span. Next, he takes on San Jose Earthquakes, who have netted seven times in the last three games.
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