Brad Stuver News: Concedes three to St. Louis
Stuver allowed three goals while making four saves during Saturday's 3-0 loss to St. Louis.
Stuver allowed an own goal in the first half and two goals in the second as Austin dropped all three points Saturday. The keeper has allowed 10 goals while combining for 15 saves over his last three starts. Stuver and Austin head to Seattle when MLS resumes following the World Cup.
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