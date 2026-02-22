Brad Stuver News: Concedes twice in opener
Stuver recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Minnesota United.
Stuver conceded two goals in Saturday's season opener, including a header in the 90th minute which stole the win away from Austin. He also made two saves in a somewhat disappointing outing to start the 2026 campaign. He'll look to bounce back next Sunday versus D.C. United.
