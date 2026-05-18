Brad Stuver News: Concedes twice late Saturday
Stuver made six saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to Sporting Kansas City.
Stuver was well onto his way to a clean sheet Saturday, but a late surge by Kansas City took the clean sheet and the win away from Austin. Stuver made six saves in the loss, his sixth match this season with six or more saves, and he conceded multiple goals for the 10th time in 14 starts this season. He'll look for a better result Saturday at St. Louis City SC, the final match before the two-month break for the World Cup.
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