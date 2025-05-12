Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Brad Stuver headshot

Brad Stuver News: Gives up two goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 12, 2025

Stuver recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Stuver couldn't do much in the first goal, as Evander broke the deadlock with a well-placed shot from outside the box, and the second one was a close-range finish from Gerardo Valenzuela. Despite giving up two goals in this one, Stuver should remain between the posts when Austin take on Atlanta United on Wednesday.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now