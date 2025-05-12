Brad Stuver News: Gives up two goals in loss

Stuver recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss to FC Cincinnati.

Stuver couldn't do much in the first goal, as Evander broke the deadlock with a well-placed shot from outside the box, and the second one was a close-range finish from Gerardo Valenzuela. Despite giving up two goals in this one, Stuver should remain between the posts when Austin take on Atlanta United on Wednesday.