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Brad Stuver News: Keeps clean sheet

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 3, 2026

Stuver registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory against St. Louis City SC.

Stuver was instrumental in Austin securing three points, making five saves in Sunday's clean sheet. The goalkeeper has a good chance of getting another clean sheet next week as Minnesota United has only scored 14 times in 11 MLS games.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
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