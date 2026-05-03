Brad Stuver News: Keeps clean sheet
Stuver registered five saves and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 victory against St. Louis City SC.
Stuver was instrumental in Austin securing three points, making five saves in Sunday's clean sheet. The goalkeeper has a good chance of getting another clean sheet next week as Minnesota United has only scored 14 times in 11 MLS games.
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