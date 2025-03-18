Brad Stuver News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday
Stuver made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.
Stuver was one of the big reasons why Austin pulled the upset in this win over LAFC. The veteran goalkeeper has enjoyed a solid start to the season, recording two clean sheets and allowing just two goals across his first four starts of the 2025 campaign.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now