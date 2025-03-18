Fantasy Soccer
Brad Stuver headshot

Brad Stuver News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 18, 2025

Stuver made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 victory against Los Angeles Football Club. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 79th minute.

Stuver was one of the big reasons why Austin pulled the upset in this win over LAFC. The veteran goalkeeper has enjoyed a solid start to the season, recording two clean sheets and allowing just two goals across his first four starts of the 2025 campaign.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
