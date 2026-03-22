Brad Stuver News: Keeps cleansheet in tie

Stuver recorded one save and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 0-0 draw versus Los Angeles Football Club.

Stuver finished with one save and came up huge to make sure Austin grabbed a point, denying Denis Bouanga in the first minute of stoppage time. He also played a key role in the recovery on Son Heung-Min's 86th-minute break, helping shut down the angle as Austin raced back in transition. With LAFC creating the more dangerous late looks, his poise and positioning were massive in keeping the clean sheet intact. Stuver now has two clean sheets through Austin's first five matches of the season and will try to carry that momentum into the April 4 matchup with Inter Miami after the international break.