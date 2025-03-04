Brad Stuver News: Little to do in loss

Stuver made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Portland Timbers.

Stuver had a slow day in net as Austin fell to Portland 1-0. In 90 minutes, the keeper was forced into making just one save, which was a diving one, acted as a sweeper keeper one time, and the goal he conceded was courtesy of a brilliant strike from David Da Costa. Stover does have one clean sheet already on the season, so hopefully he can add to that total this Sunday against Colorado.