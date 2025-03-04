Brad Stuver News: Little to do in loss
Stuver made one save and allowed one goal in Saturday's 1-0 defeat versus Portland Timbers.
Stuver had a slow day in net as Austin fell to Portland 1-0. In 90 minutes, the keeper was forced into making just one save, which was a diving one, acted as a sweeper keeper one time, and the goal he conceded was courtesy of a brilliant strike from David Da Costa. Stover does have one clean sheet already on the season, so hopefully he can add to that total this Sunday against Colorado.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now