Stuver was one of the best players on the pitch and was able to keep the opposition scoreless for most of the game despite the countless shots attempted and the intense pressure from an opposition that still had playoff aspirations. But everything changed in the 74th minute and he got beaten twice in a three-minute span that completely altered the destiny of the contest. Despite the late setback, the goalkeeper still had individual reasons to be proud of as he finished regular season leading all MLS goalkeepers in saves made, with 128 over 34 starts, and he should be very busy during upcoming playoff matchup against LAFC and their high-octane attack.