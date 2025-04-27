Brad Stuver News: Makes four saves against Houston
Stuver recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Houston Dynamo.
Stuver was beaten twice in the second half of a difficult matchup. The goalkeeper did manage to stop more than three shots for the fourth time in a row, raising his average to 3.2 saves per game. He could have a decent chance to get back on track in the upcoming meeting with Minnesota United, who have scored 11 goals in nine matches played this season.
