Brad Stuver News: Makes four saves against Houston

Stuver recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-0 defeat versus Houston Dynamo.

Stuver was beaten twice in the second half of a difficult matchup. The goalkeeper did manage to stop more than three shots for the fourth time in a row, raising his average to 3.2 saves per game. He could have a decent chance to get back on track in the upcoming meeting with Minnesota United, who have scored 11 goals in nine matches played this season.