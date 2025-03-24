Brad Stuver News: Makes three saves in win

Stuver made three saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 2-1 win over San Diego.

Stuver couldn't add another clean sheet to his name as he got betrayed by a deflection off a teammate's leg in the 27th minute. However, the goalkeeper still had some great interventions to help his side preserving the early lead they got. With just three goals allowed over five starts, Stuver is off to a great start of campaign and will try to keep it up during next Sunday's visit to St. Louis.