Brad Stuver News: Racking up clean sheets

Stuver had two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 1-0 win over St. Louis City SC.

Stuver turned aside each of the two St. Louis City SC shots on target Sunday to earn his third clean sheet of the season, tying him atop the MLS leaderboard. Through his first six appearances (six starts), the Austin FC shot-stopper has made 13 saves and seven clearances while conceding just three goals. Stuver's next challenge is likely to come Saturday when Austin welcome Portland to Q2 Stadium.