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Brad Stuver News: Sees two go

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 13, 2026

Stuver recorded five saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 defeat to Los Angeles Galaxy.

Stuver made five saves against the Galaxy, however did allow two goals on Saturday. In seven appearances, he's made 31 saves while allowing 11 goals and keeping two clean sheets. The keeper will face off with Toronto for the next game on Saturday, who have scored eight goals in the last five appearances.

Brad Stuver
Austin FC
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