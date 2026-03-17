Brad Stuver News: Seven saves in defeat

Stuver made seven saves on 24 shot attempts and conceded twice in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Salt Lake.

The Austin defensive gameplan appeared to be leave it to Stuver for the second consecutive game. 24 shot attempts allowed Saturday makes it 49 over the last two games, and the goalkeepers stats have paid for it. During that time Stuver has conceded five and made 15 saves. Look for a more well rounded effort in front of Stuver on Saturday versus Los Angeles.