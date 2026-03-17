Brad Stuver News: Seven saves in defeat
Stuver made seven saves on 24 shot attempts and conceded twice in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus Salt Lake.
The Austin defensive gameplan appeared to be leave it to Stuver for the second consecutive game. 24 shot attempts allowed Saturday makes it 49 over the last two games, and the goalkeepers stats have paid for it. During that time Stuver has conceded five and made 15 saves. Look for a more well rounded effort in front of Stuver on Saturday versus Los Angeles.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Stuver See More
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 14: West Coast Clash Preparation299 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 11: SKC Finding Form320 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 10: Martin Ojeda Bounce Back327 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 9: Jack McGlynn's Magical Foot334 days ago
-
Sorare
Sorare Deke's Diamonds for MLS Week 8: Miguel Almiron Finding Footing341 days ago
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Brad Stuver See More