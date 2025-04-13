Brad Stuver News: Six saves in 5-1 defeat

Stuver recorded six saves and allowed five goals in Saturday's 5-1 defeat against Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

Stuver entered the game looking to make it three clean sheets in a row, but conceded five despite making six saves. This was the first game where Stuver has conceded more than one goal and made it 11 saves in his last two matches. Before this game, he had only conceded one goal in the three away matches he played.